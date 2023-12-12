Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:04



Lawyers and attorneys will gather this Thursday at 12:00 in the City of Justice of Murcia to demand “dignity in the legal profession”, within the framework of a call led by the lawyers' union 'Venia Advocatorum Unio'.

Among the demands of both groups, on indefinite strike since last November 21, are the legal regulation of the professional on duty, “decent” remuneration “paid in a timely manner” and the remuneration for all actions carried out to those who have been designated. They also require payment of the costs incurred by the professional when providing the service, the annual update of remuneration in accordance with the CPI, Social Security contributions with retroactive effects and the right to conciliation, rest and digital disconnection. .

Other demands of lawyers and public prosecutors are the reduction of the bureaucratic burden, the right to free training, the recognition of the status of authority and the promotion of awareness campaigns to make the profession visible and dignified.