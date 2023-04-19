Lawsuits | Lidl wins logo lawsuit against Tesco

There was a lawsuit over the graphic design of Tesco’s discount sales campaign. Tesco used a yellow circle on a blue background similar to Lidl’s logo.

The grocery store chain Lidl won the trademark dispute against the British chain Tesco, reports news agency Reuters.

Lidl sued Tesco in 2020 for using a yellow circle on a blue background resembling the Lidl logo in its discount campaign.

In its verdict on Wednesday, the British Supreme Court came to the conclusion that Tesco sought to benefit from the image of cheap prices brought by the Lidl logo with its campaign.

Tesco says in his press release that he is “surprised and disappointed” by the court’s verdict. According to the company, the decision has no effect on the content of its discount sales campaigns, although the appearance will have to be changed.

Lidl said it was satisfied with the verdict.