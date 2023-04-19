













The Lego version of Sonic is joined by figures of Tails, Amy and Dr. Eggman. With them, fans can recreate their favorite moments from the games or unleash their creativity. Either with the iconic Green Hill Zone or in one of the new sets.

New buildable environments are The Speed ​​Sphere, Tails’ Workshop with the Tornado plane, and Amy’s Animal Rescue Island. With them, Lego wants hedgehog fans to use their imagination to generate impressive creations.

If you’re both a Sonic fan and a Lego collector, you’ll want to know when they’re released. These new construction sets will be released on the first of August 2023. So mark your calendar so you don’t run out of yours.

Were there already Lego sets about Sonic?

These four new sets follow up on the Green Hill Zone-inspired set that launched in 2021. This included the Sonic figure, the Dr. Eggman figure and a couple of little badniks. They could all be accommodated anywhere in the iconic little location. He even has one of the classic loops that the hedgehog runs through.

According to the designer of these new sets, Frédéric Roland Andre, his favorite is the speed sphere. Since it was quite a challenge to create it and it also represents the speed of the hedgehog very well. Will you be buying any of these new Lego products?

