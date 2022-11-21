Lawsuits | Charge: A man tried to kill two policemen with a bow

The prosecutor demands a prison sentence for the man for shooting at the police with a bow. The accused denies the shootings.

Prosecutor according to the report, a 60-year-old man from Liper tried to kill two policemen by shooting at them with a crossbow in July of this year in Liper, North Karelia.

He is required to be sentenced to 3-3.5 years in prison for two attempted murders and violently resisting an official. The trial of the case started on Monday morning in the district court of North Karelia.

According to the charges, the police were about to arrest the man for disorderly conduct at his home when he pointed an arrow at the police.

It is suspected that he was equipped with at least ten arrows.

Cops according to the charges, told the man several times during the course of about an hour to give up the bow. He refused and stated that he would not leave his house except in a body bag.

The man also urged the police to shoot him and announced that he would shoot the police himself.

According to the prosecutor, the man moved to the upstairs balcony of his apartment and shot three times at two senior constables. They were about 20 meters away at the back of the police car.

According to the prosecutor, at least two arrows hit the police car. The policemen were not injured in the situation.

Finally, the police arrested the man. He did not resist again during the arrest.

Man admits that he is guilty of violently resisting an official, but denies the charges of attempted murder.

According to his own words, he enjoys archery and was drunk at the time.

According to the defense’s written statement, the man did not shoot the policemen with a bow. According to him, the police officers did not see the shooting, but the assumption about it is based on the sounds that the police officers said they heard.

According to the man, the arrows found in the area have probably ended up there before.