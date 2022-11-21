According to a new study, which included an analysis of scientific articles on unsafe listening practices, published between 2000 and 2021, more than 600 million to 1.350 million people worldwide, between the ages of 12 and 34, face the risk of hearing loss.

Consequences of loudness:

The study attributed this to listening to loud music and using headphones and earphones for long periods.

The study, published in the British BMJ Global Health, indicates that exposure to sound at a very high level, for a long time, increases the possibility of hearing loss.

Listening to loud music overworks the cells responsible for hearing.

Noise affects the sensory structures in the ear, resulting in hearing loss, tinnitus, or both.

Safe noise levels:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets safe noise levels at about 85 decibels, 40 hours a week.

If exposure to noise is only for two and a half hours throughout the day, that is equivalent to about 92 decibels, according to the study.

Previous studies indicated that noises of more than 40 decibels during the night and 55 decibels during the day may lead to fatigue and stress, sleep or mood disturbances, and cardiovascular problems.

A creeping danger to the young

The ENT consultant in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Osama Al-Baini, says that the decline in the sense of hearing was mostly associated with the elderly, but young people are no longer immune to this disorder, during the current time.

A large number of young adults and men have become closely linked to headphones, leaving them most of the time in their ears.

Changing the lifestyle in which people live increases the risks in general, so that those over forty-five are likely to notice a decline in their hearing ability.

Headphones play an important role in damaging human hearing, but they are not the only source of damage.

Lack of awareness of proper and healthy ways to use hearing aids.

Prevention tips: