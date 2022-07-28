Lawsuits | A man carried dynamite in his car and called the emergency center saying he was going to blow up the Jyväskylä police station – sentenced to suspended prison

According to the verdict, the man had practiced blowing up dynamite in his yard.

Middle Finland the district court has sentenced a man in his fifties to conditional imprisonment, who threatened in April last year explodes dynamite at the Jyväskylä police station.

According to the verdict, the man drove towards the police station with three sticks of dynamite and electric teddies. He called the emergency center on the way and told them about his plans, and he was stopped on the way.

According to the court, the man had previously exploded one stick of dynamite in his yard. The court considered that the man had trained to attack the police station.

“Taking into account the way (the accused) has prepared for the explosion by practicing in his yard, (the accused’s) equipping himself, calling the emergency center and driving towards the police department, it was a matter of planning a crime of general danger.”

Accused pleaded guilty to possessing dynamite and detonating one in his yard. However, he denied that he had any real intention to carry out the blast at the police station.

According to the court, the fact that the man was stopped was at least partly a coincidence.

“(Taking into account the state of mind of the accused and the randomness of the stop that was carried out, the implementation or non-implementation of the plan has not been dependent on (the accused’s) plans.”

The man was sentenced to 60 days of conditional imprisonment for the crime of explosives and the preparation of a crime of general danger. The verdict was already given in May, but the district court sent it only now. It has the force of law.

Police commented on the event fresh last April. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Markku Latvala said that the matter was discussed with the suspect in good cooperation. According to the police, the suspect was in the custody of the health authorities at the time.

“It was such an event like a cry for help. He was not satisfied with the services he received from the authorities,” said Latvala.

According to Latvala, there were no indications in the case that the act was directed at the police or that there was, for example, a political motive.