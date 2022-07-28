Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (28) the July installment of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 9. The minimum benefit amount is R$ 400. The dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid the beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, three million families were included in Auxílio Brasil. This month, the minimum installments are still equivalent to R$400. From August to December, the program will pay a minimum benefit of R$600, as constitutional amendment promulgated on the 14th by the National Congress.

Calendar

NIS June july ago set out nov ten 1 06/17 07/18 08/18 09/19 10/18 11/17 12/12 two 06/20 07/19 08/19 09/20 10/19 11/18 12/13 3 06/21 07/20 08/22 09/21 10/20 11/21 12/14 4 06/22 07/21 08/23 09/22 10/21 11/22 12/15 5 06/23 07/22 08/24 09/23 10/24 11/23 12/16 6 06/24 07/25 08/25 09/26 10/25 11/24 12/19 7 06/27 07/26 08/26 09/27 10/26 11/25 12/20 8 06/28 07/27 08/29 09/28 10/27 11/28 12/21 9 06/29 07/28 08/30 09/29 10/28 11/29 12/22 06/30 07/29 08/31 09/30 10/31 11/30 12/23

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brasil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income per capita [por cabeça] of up to R$100, considered to be in extreme poverty, and those with income per capita of up to R$ 200, considered in a condition of poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a Q&A guide on the Aid Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are the criteria for integrating the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October last year.

This month, there will be no payment of the Gas Aid, which benefits 5.5 million families until the end of 2026. The benefit, which was equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, will resume in August at the value of 100% of the average price. This increase will be in effect until December, pursuant to a constitutional amendment enacted by Congress.