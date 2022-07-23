July 24, 2022 01:10
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on an official visit, Saturday, as part of an African tour.
The Russian “TASS” agency, which reported the news on Saturday evening, stated that Egypt is the first country that Lavrov visits during a 5-day African tour, during which he will visit Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia.
During his visit to Cairo, Lavrov will deliver a speech at the Arab League, during which he will address the development of Arab-Russian relations.
Lavrov said, in an exclusive interview with “Novosti Agency” and “RT Arabiya” earlier, that Russia has long-term and good relations with Africa, since the days of the Soviet Union.
He added that Moscow has been actively working in recent years to restore its position on the continent, noting that this approach is shared by African countries.
Source: db a
#Lavrov #begins #African #tour #Cairo
Leave a Reply