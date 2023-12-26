After A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper returns to directing with Maestro and plays Leonard Bernstein, considered one of the best orchestra conductors in the world. “When he was a child, there was always classical music in the house,” the actor told Deadline when he explained his “obsession” with being a conductor.

The idea of ​​playing the composer of West Side Story in a biographical film came when Steven Spielberg told him he wanted to do a musical. When the filmmaker gave up directing, Cooper was already convinced. “What I really love is writing and directing filmsspending a lot of time on a work of art.”

Maestro has production credits from Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. And it has the approval of critics, as The Guardian highlights. “The film is about the conflicting dualities at the heart of this complicated man, which Cooper cleverly reflects in the contrast between the black and white segments and the rich, saturated color scenes.”

Nominated for the Golden Globes for best drama film, best actor and actress, it shows us the life of the composer and his marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

“It's about the two of them. So, If I had entered there and had not complied, would have disappointed everyone. It would have been a complete imbalance. It wouldn't have worked. So I did the job,” Mulligan told Deadline.

Dupla. Along with Carey Mulligan as Felicia. Photo: diffusion

The film addresses their careers and also how they continued together even though the musician continued having relationships with men during their marriage. “She insisted, from all the recordings we heard and from everyone who knew her, that she was never a victim. That wasn't her. “She refused to be a victim.”

In fact, the film that premiered in Netflix It opens with an interview with Bernstein lamenting the absence of his wife.

Cooper: debut as a conductor

It is likely that Bradley Cooper be nominated for the Oscars again. To star in Maestro—similar to what her colleague Cate Blanchett did for Tár—he took classes, that is, he is the one who conducts the orchestra in the film's scenes. “That was our commitment. We didn't want to direct on air (laughs),” his advisor, the director of the Metropolitan Opera from New York, Yannick Nézet-Séguin. “It was his way of directing, his own interpretation, that I helped him create.”

The film's music, praised even by Bernstein's children, was recorded live. “It was like that in A Star Is Born too, you know? They did every show live, they weren't fake. And that's what Bradley said from day one: 'It worked because we were really singing, because there was a real audience, and I want the music to be live when I conduct.' And he was right.”