The attacker after the goal at Salernitana: “We are fine, we have to continue like this. After the defeats we talked a lot, we got to work and it shows.”
After returning to rejoice in the Champions League, no less than at the Camp Nou, Lautaro Martinez found the goal in the league to close an abstinence that began last August 30: “I kicked – explains the Bull on the sidelines – maybe it was a mistake by the goalkeeper, I didn’t see well. Football is like this, the life of us strikers is like this. “What is important, as all the Inter players repeat in unison, is that the team has changed pace:” After the difficult moment we had, we have matured a lot , now we are fine and we have to continue like this. “The joy, then, is number 62 with the Inter shirt in Serie A, which means having reached compatriot Diego Milito in the standings:” He will surely send me a message, he is here at Milan and we will go to dinner together. He is always close to me and gives me advice “.
Something has changed in the locker room, in the group, and the result on the pitch is evident: “What we say to each other – continues the Argentine – remains the same. We talked a lot after the defeats, then we went to work and it shows. . Sometimes team spirit is lost, but we have found it again. ” In short, another story compared to September that is more black than blue: “We are on the right path. We started a little badly and we lost some important points, but now I think we have moved on and we are showing it.” The double confrontation with Barcelona proves Lautaro right, as well as the 2-0 at Salernitana: the road is long, as well as right, but with Toro in the front row there is no room for fear.
