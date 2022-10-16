After returning to rejoice in the Champions League, no less than at the Camp Nou, Lautaro Martinez found the goal in the league to close an abstinence that began last August 30: “I kicked – explains the Bull on the sidelines – maybe it was a mistake by the goalkeeper, I didn’t see well. Football is like this, the life of us strikers is like this. “What is important, as all the Inter players repeat in unison, is that the team has changed pace:” After the difficult moment we had, we have matured a lot , now we are fine and we have to continue like this. “The joy, then, is number 62 with the Inter shirt in Serie A, which means having reached compatriot Diego Milito in the standings:” He will surely send me a message, he is here at Milan and we will go to dinner together. He is always close to me and gives me advice “.