The figure in a swimsuit was shown by the 53-year-old singer Evelina Bledans in her Instagram account (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the published footage, the artist poses with her pet, a Corgi dog. The pictures were taken on the seashore in Crimea. “What do you feel?” she signed her post.

Subscribers noted that the actress is in great shape. “Pretty woman!”, “Beauty, Evelinochka!”, Oh, Evelina, fiery beauty”, “Just beautiful,” the followers wrote.

