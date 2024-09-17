Lautaro blackout, long goal drought for Toro with Inter (starting last spring)

A darker than blue moment for Lautaro Martinez. Toro continues his ‘no’ period in front of goal with the Inter shirt.

The Bahia Blanca champion has yet to score at the start of the championship: 3 appearances – against Genoa, Atalanta and Monza, while he was out against Lecce – and zero goals for the 27-year-old, who, on the contrary, was great protagonist in Copa America with the Argentina shirt – 5 goals in 7 appearances with a decisive goal in the final against Colombia and the dream of being a candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The blackout in Serie A also started a long time ago: the last goal scored dates back to May 10th in Inter’s 5-0 away win at Frosinone, but it was Lautaro’s only call in Italy from March to today (the previous goal dates back to February 28th in the 4-0 victory at San Siro against Atalanta).

A fast, which it must be said, did not prevent him from winning the title of top scorer of the championship (where he was MVP) with 24 goals (Vlahovic finished second with 16).

Against Monza Simone Inzaghi took the Bull off in the 55th minute′, probably in view of the big Champions League match that will see Inter away to Manchester City on Wednesday 18 September 2024.

(photo Lapresse)

A moment no, it was said. Things that happen to attackers. Even more so as Lautaro pays for the fatigue of a very long season (closed on July 15th due to the Copa America victory) and immediately restarted with the starting role since the first match at Marassi on August 17th. But no one has any doubts at Inter: the Argentine champion will be the leader and driving force of Inzaghi’s team again this year.

Without forgetting that after City there will be the derby against Milan and history tells that when Toro sees red (black) he almost always scores: 8 career goals against the Devil…