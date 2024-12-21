The communities convey to the Ministry of Social Rights their discomfort with the operation of the model
In the development of the model of the wallet cardstested in 2021 by the Ministry of Social Rights led by Ione Belarra and the autonomies already anticipated that it was going to be chaos. It was guaranteed to end queues at the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#fiasco #wallet #cards #forces #Government #rectify #return #autonomous #communities #funds
Leave a Reply