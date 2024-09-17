It will be a weekend full of novelties that awaits Superbike fans, who for the first time in history will see the riders of this world championship battle it out on the circuit of Cremona. An unprecedented challenge in which we will also see the return to the track of a former pilot as a wildcard: Tommy Bridewell.

Reigning champion of the British Superbikethe 36-year-old leads the standings again this year thanks to two wins obtained aboard the Honda Racing UK team, all with three races to go and with a 19-point advantage over Kyle Ryde. Bridewell will return to a Superbike race for the first time in five years with the Team HRC WorldSBKon a track where he had already arrived this summer to carry out some tests with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

These are the first words of the British rider after the official announcement, ready to return after his last experiences in Jerez and Imola dating back to 2019, when he finished in the points zone on both occasions: “I’m here to run; it’s what I love to do so, honestly, I’m really looking forward to it. – he commented – We were hoping to race in WorldSBK at Donington but unfortunately the stars didn’t align for this to happen. It will be really nice to have the opportunity to put into practice in Cremona some of the things we learned in recent months and continue working in view of the last rounds of the BSB season”.

Welcoming Bridewell to the team ahead of the weekend Havier BeltranHRC Team Manager: “We are thrilled with this opportunity to take part in the World Superbike Round next weekend in Cremona. The idea of ​​continuing to work closely with our HRC colleagues in the WorldSBK paddock was an opportunity not to be missed.”