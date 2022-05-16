The phrase said during one of the semi-finals did not appeal to the organizers.

Laura Pausini was one of the protagonists ofEurovision Song Contest which took place in Turin last week. The singer together with Mika And Alessandro Cattelan conducted the three evenings with great success.

In addition to having shown off some beautiful clothes Laura has also a duet with Mika, thrilling audiences from all over the world. Pausini is one of the symbolic singers of Italy. She is the author of “La solitudine” is known and appreciated everywhere.

Yet she too has become the protagonist of an incredible gaffe during one of the semifinals of the program. Laura at the end of the first semifinal while she was reading the names of the finalist nations let herself go to an unhappy expression, a “Porca vacca” which left the two conductors petrified.

Pausini’s gaffe obviously quickly went viral by making the rounds of the net. But in front of those who accepted the sentence with joy there are also those who have turned up their noses.

Apparently there are those who have not found it in good taste to name an animal that in some areas of the world is considered sacred.

For this reason, especially the organizers of the program did not like the expression and apparently they are thinking of fining the singer. Eurovision is one of the most watched global events in the world and for this reason we need to think very carefully about what they say.

If in some areas a sentence like that said by Laura is harmless and playful, in some countries it can be considered offensive. For this the intention to fine the host.

But the Pausini also during the final on Saturday she became the protagonist of a mystery by disappearing from the stage for more than half an hour. To reveal the reason was herself on social media:

“I wanted to calm you down and tell you that I’m fine. During this final I had a drop in blood pressure and for this reason I had to stop for about twenty minutes on the advice of the doctors who helped me and whom I thank so much. The last 6 months have been busy and I have succumbed to stress” – her words.