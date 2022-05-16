The singer who represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest appealed to Barbara D’Urso. Here because.

L’Eurovision Song Contest it was a succession of emotions. To triumph was theUkraine but other songs and singers also remained etched in the minds of those who followed the program.

One of all Konstrakta which represented the Serbia. His song In Corpore Sano she qualified for the final and found great appreciation.

To make people speak above all a gesture that Konstrakta did on stage. During the performance, the singer sitting in front of a basin washed her hands while a group of singers handed him the towel.

A symbolic gesture that recalls the lyrics of the song. The song In Corpore Sano it speaks of the Western obsession with beauty and health, often abused to do business.

The gesture of washing hands has a double meaning: first of all that of recalling medicine, wellness centers. Then just as Pontius Pilate wanted to indicate the society that seems to wash its hands on the mental health of these people.

The fact is that the gesture went viral immediately. Many have seen a similarity between Konstrakta And Barbara D’Urso which in full pandemic has become famous with its simulation of how they washed their hands.

Konstrakta and the appeal to D’Urso

And so on social networks and especially on Twitter D’Urso has been tagged in several videos so much so that the same one Konstrakta made an appeal: “Hi Barbara d’Urso, I would love to meet you”- he said during the interview with Stefano Maiolica.

“The song was written in the long walks I took with my dog. We had a lot of time during Covid, paradoxically the only benefit we had from this strange situation was being able to spend time alone “ – he said.

“I was really surprised by the victory since, in the first place I was skeptical even just that my song could even be chosen for the selection. But obviously I was wrong, and the audience warmly welcomed the song “ – her words.