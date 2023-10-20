Laura Bozzo continues to generate great controversy in the reality show ‘Big Brother VIP’ in Spain. And the television star draws attention for her acidic comments and now she left more than one person surprised by making a nude after a bet on cohabitation in the house. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What happened to Laura Bozzo in ‘Big Brother VIP’?

In a daring challenge, Laura Bozzo She promised to strip naked if she was saved from elimination. When she found out that she would continue in the house, she decided to honor her word and go to the jacuzzi along with another of her colleagues to uncover her.

“What I promise, I keep, whatever… here is Laura Bozzo, she promised that she was going to bathe naked and there I am…” the talk show star said before removing her hands from her breasts.

What were the users’ reactions to Laura Bozzo’s nude?

The nude images of ‘Miss Laura’ went viral in a matter of minutes and provoked all kinds of reactions on social networks. “This duo is a show”, “Laura Bozzo gives content, gives a show”, “Winner”, “They are overplaying their game”, “Put them directly into the final”, “I love Laura, so funny”said some Internet users on Twitter.

Did Laura Bozzo forget about the ‘Big Brother’ cameras?

During their first days of living together in the ‘Big Brother’ house, Laura Bozzo He starred in an anecdotal moment while changing, because he forgot that the whole place is full of cameras and got naked. Her reaction was late and she only had it as a lesson to take into account in the time she had left in said reality show.