Major social media platforms, once hailed for their ability to document global events in real time, face a crisis of authenticity — a crisis of their own making, critics say.

The war between Israel and Hamas has generated so much false or misleading information that it has obscured what is really happening.

In turn, people turn to sources that reflect their feelings, deepening divisions. And it’s not just X, formerly Twitter, that has removed many of its security barriers. Recent advances in artificial intelligence are exacerbating that digital cacophony.

Trust in mainstream media has also eroded, with news organizations accused of refracting diverse interests. That has helped fuel an abundance of alternative sites online. Many stick to one point of view, shared online and amplified by algorithms that reward shocking or emotional content.

“We have distorted the information ecosystem,” said Nora Benavidez, senior adviser at Free Press, an organization that advocates for the free press.

In 2009, when massive demonstrations broke out in Iran over a rigged election, protesters used social media to break the information dominance of the country’s rulers. They were able to publish texts, photographs and videos that challenged the Government’s claims.

Virtually every major event since then—from sporting events to natural disasters, terrorist attacks to wars—has unfolded online, viscerally documented by the devices billions of people carry in their hands.

The ubiquity of social media in most of the world still serves that function in many cases, providing evidence, for example, to document Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

But, as the conflict in Israel has shown, the same tools have contributed more to confusion.

Many times the problem lies in the details. Hamas killed dozens of Israelis, including children, in an attack on Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near Gaza. A French television correspondent’s unverified report that 40 babies were decapitated in the attack went viral on social media as if it were fact. The report remains unconfirmed. It was even leaked in a statement by President Joseph R. Biden Jr of the United States that he had seen photographs of that particular horror, leading the White House to backtrack somewhat on its comments, saying that the information came from news reports.

Hamas has skillfully exploited social media to promote its cause. It used the largely unfiltered Telegram app as a conduit to push graphic and celebratory images.

Trusted news organizations used to function as curators, verifying information, and they still do. But some question its reliability, especially Elon Musk, the owner of X.

The day after fighting broke out in Israel, Musk shared a post on X urging his followers to trust the platform more than mainstream media, recommending two accounts infamous for spreading false information. (The post was viewed millions of times before Musk deleted it.)

Imran Ahmed, director of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said the war had become a “turning point”. The avalanche of misinformation since the war began has meant that platforms “are not as relevant a place to get information” during a major event.

“Social media should not be trusted for information,” he said. “You can’t trust what you see on social media.”

By: STEVEN LEE MYERS