Laura Aarts (27) played an important role in the European water polo title that the Dutch women won on Saturday evening, with her excellent saves, but certainly also verbally. The Dutch goalkeeper tells the story behind the success: “This team is really well put together.”
Linda Derksen
Latest update:
00:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Laura #Aarts #worth #gold #Dutch #team #39European #Championship #title #nice #start
Leave a Reply