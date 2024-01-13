Accidents | The car went off the road in Espoo, the police registered a criminal complaint

The situation caused inconvenience to other traffic.

Sedan derailed from Finnoontie in Espoo on Saturday evening. The accident happened near Söderskog around ten o'clock.

According to the Länsi-Uusimaa police, the driver had lost control of the vehicle for a so far unknown reason. Apart from the driver, there were no other people in the car. According to the police, the car did not collide with other cars.

“A criminal report has been registered on the matter under the title endangering traffic safety”, general manager, police station Petteri Hokkinen tells.

According to Hokkinen, intoxicants had no part in the events. The possibility of speeding will be investigated in the preliminary investigation.

The accident caused inconvenience to other traffic. Finnoontie between Hösmärintie-Nöykkiönkatu was closed for about an hour.