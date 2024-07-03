The Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation launched the general framework for adopting sustainable digital transformation, which was approved by the Cabinet as a guiding policy for integrating sustainability principles into all digital transformation activities and initiatives in government agencies in the country, in a strategic step aimed at enhancing sustainable digital readiness in the UAE.

The launch of the general framework for adopting sustainable digital transformation came as a result of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to extend the “Year of Sustainability” to include 2024 and build on the successes achieved during 2023, in a way that contributes to achieving the state’s commitments to combating the effects of climate change and its ambitions towards a sustainable future enhanced by future technology and digital transformation in all sectors.

The framework includes guidelines in eight axes that guide government agencies to ensure a balance between technological progress, environmental conservation, and promoting a sustainable digital future. These include the Paperless Government Initiative, the Cashless Government Project, green data centers and cloud computing, sustainable digital procurement, in addition to green websites, applications, and software, sustainable management of digital devices, sustainable digital transformation skills, and sustainable digital collaboration tools.

“The general framework for adopting sustainable digital transformation is a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and reflects the continuous efforts of the UAE government to improve government efficiency and create sustainable opportunities,” said Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation.

Al Roumi explained that the framework aims to institutionalize the principles of digital sustainability and activate them in all digital transformation initiatives and activities, which enhances government digital readiness and excellence by focusing on new working mechanisms that enable government agencies to invest in green technology opportunities effectively, adding: “Our goal is to support the sustainable development process in the country and provide a global model in digital sustainability.”

For his part, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, said: “The ultimate goal of government work, in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is to serve the people. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and in line with the UAE’s digital government strategy, the Ministry of Finance has adopted sustainability in its projects to bring about a comprehensive and influential transformation by employing the latest smart technologies and the best sustainable technological practices based on continuous development, improvement and innovation.”

Al-Hussaini added: “The Ministry of Finance pays special attention to applying the sustainable procurement approach in the services provided to federal entities and the business sector to contribute to consolidating the main foundations of a sustainable economy and enhancing local economic development in a way that ensures reducing the environmental impact and emissions and supports the state’s efforts towards consolidating sustainability in all sectors.”

In turn, Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, said: “The adoption of the general framework for sustainable government digital transformation reflects the vision of the wise leadership for the implications of digital transformation, as a comprehensive approach that takes into account the dimension of sustainability as a complement to the economic, social and civilizational dimensions. We are pleased that sustainability is an integral part of our strategy by accelerating digital transformation using digital enablers, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of integration between entities at the federal and local levels.”

For her part, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Al Suwaidi, said: “The general framework for sustainable government digital transformation establishes an important stage and frames the great efforts made by the UAE government to enhance digital transformation skills among employees and institutions, as a work culture and daily practice. It also reflects the keenness of our wise leadership to enable government institutions and talents to sustain digital transformation skills, enhance their readiness and support them with future skills, so that they are able to anticipate and shape its features.”

The general framework for adopting sustainable digital transformation includes eight guiding principles that represent a reference for government entities to ensure a sustainable digital future. It includes the “Paperless Government” initiative by promoting the transition to digital services and processes to reduce the use of paper documents, and the “Cashless Government” project to provide seamless digital payment solutions that reduce the need to visit service centers. The framework also encourages dealing with data centers and cloud service providers committed to sustainability and energy efficiency, and setting sustainability standards within the purchasing and contracting processes with digital suppliers.

The framework adopts sustainable design practices for websites and applications, the development of reusable software, and the adoption of circular economy principles in the management of digital devices with a focus on reuse and responsible disposal of electronic waste. It also supports the development of training programs that focus on sustainable practices in the field of digital transformation. The framework promotes the use of digital collaboration tools to reduce the environmental impact of meetings and transportation.