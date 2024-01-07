It will be the first time they meet in football history. at the request of the Champions League. The lack of track record makes betting prediction even more complicated, leaving room for the surprise factor to play a crucial role.
Real Sociedad, under the direction of Imanol Alguacil, has shown a high level in a competitive group, but on the other hand they will have the difficult task of taking care of the great figures that the Parisian giant has. Which players will “La Real” have to study, control and be attentive to in the 180 minutes of the round of 16?
The Moroccan is the second best assisted in Luis Enrique's team in this new season. He works the entire right wing in defense but especially in attack. His connection with Kylian Mbappé to develop plays between both players is notorious, they understand each other perfectly. A very difficult job that the team he leads will have on the brand.
He is the most experienced player in the French club within the team with more than 400 games. In corner kicks they will have to take a personal mark with the central defender due to his scoring ability.
The current captain of the team arrived in Paris in July 2013, the Brazilian international has so far played 262 Ligue 1 games (24 goals) and 81 in the UEFA Champions League (9 goals)
Marquinhos manages the entire defense, the first line and when starting from below he sometimes becomes the first passer, where with his punch he can assist his attacking partners.
They make a lethal duo with Kylian Mbappé who know each other and a lot of the French National Team. He was the leader in assists last season, not only does he finish the plays, he collaborates so that his teammates score goals.
His natural position is on the right, but he changes position with his teammates up front. Kieran Tierney will have the difficult job of containing Ousmane Dembélé's attacks, being attentive to changes of pace and not letting the forward take advantage of his back.
The South Korean quickly won the affection of Parisian fans. Since he arrived he earned his place on the team with his fast play and extraordinary punch. Even at the marketing level he caused a sensation, so much so that he is the player with the most shirts sold so far this year, even above Kylian Mbappé. He has unleashed passion in the French capital.
Liuis Enrique is delighted by the new player for the South Korean national team. The connections within the team in such a short time meant that the Spanish coach had no other option in his position.
He is one of the best players in the world. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker He is breaking all scoring records in both Ligue 1 and the French National Team despite his age.
He finished last season as the top scorer last season with 29 goals and at the start of the first 18 rounds of the French league he has 18 goals. Yes, an average goal per game for the star striker that Luis Enrique has at PSG.
The world runner-up with France in Qatar 2022, has 307 goals as a professional: 234 with PSG (283 games), 27 with Monaco (60 games) and 46 with the French National Team (75 games) in 418 games, with a scoring average of 0.73.
#Champions #League #PSG #players #Real #Sociedad #study
Leave a Reply