The current captain of the team arrived in Paris in July 2013, the Brazilian international has so far played 262 Ligue 1 games (24 goals) and 81 in the UEFA Champions League (9 goals)

Marquinhos manages the entire defense, the first line and when starting from below he sometimes becomes the first passer, where with his punch he can assist his attacking partners.

His natural position is on the right, but he changes position with his teammates up front. Kieran Tierney will have the difficult job of containing Ousmane Dembélé's attacks, being attentive to changes of pace and not letting the forward take advantage of his back.

Liuis Enrique is delighted by the new player for the South Korean national team. The connections within the team in such a short time meant that the Spanish coach had no other option in his position.

He finished last season as the top scorer last season with 29 goals and at the start of the first 18 rounds of the French league he has 18 goals. Yes, an average goal per game for the star striker that Luis Enrique has at PSG.

The world runner-up with France in Qatar 2022, has 307 goals as a professional: 234 with PSG (283 games), 27 with Monaco (60 games) and 46 with the French National Team (75 games) in 418 games, with a scoring average of 0.73.