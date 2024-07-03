Today there has been a rather unusual incident, and that has been the fall of the console servers. Xboxsince very early on players on the platforms reported that they could not enter any of the games in their online mode and it was not possible to enter the digital store to buy something. Added to that is that many hours passed until Microsoft He said that they were already working on the problem so that at the end of the day everything would start working as usual.

While that was going on, fans wasted no time in making some memes. Here we share some with you:

Bro the ONE DAY everyone was finna get on IS THE ONE DAY THAT XBOX SERVERS DECIDED TO SHUT DOWN #xbox pic.twitter.com/yfdGwndtXN — Yuckyowza (@Yuckyowza) July 2, 2024

microsoft getting ready to shut down the xbox servers on a random day at a random time for no reason at all: pic.twitter.com/hEaDQR18xX — J (@pradamyslf) July 2, 2024

I go in, it’s not worth going to the store, I restart and now there’s no way to log in, I almost shit myself with fear. But it seems that it’s a global crash 🥵 #Xbox #XboxGamePass #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/QF8V8xicHT — AleTher (@AlexTherFM) July 2, 2024

The offices of #Xbox during the fall of the servers pic.twitter.com/mYQuQXciBG — Insert text (@SIR_BrUh0) July 2, 2024

*Xbox users asking for answers to 3 hour downtime* Xbox: pic.twitter.com/6DXlPVRWD9 — Maurisio (@PuroAmerica_19) July 2, 2024

I’m trying and trying to log in to Xbox to play, and it turns out that the blowjob is down, if I hadn’t searched here on TW I would keep trying to get in, go to hell @Xbox @XboxMexico pic.twitter.com/PzHW8PEzYP — rodri (@cinnamong4y) July 2, 2024

Microsoft should give us $100, 3 years of GamePass and 90 free games as compensation for the Xbox servers going down As minimum pic.twitter.com/CVI6BJx5uM — Kevin_rod15 (@FGamer642) July 2, 2024

Why do people complain about the downfall of Xbox? I’m playing and I’m not angry. pic.twitter.com/bdlixPpkzi — NEM 🇲🇽 (@NonExistNow) July 2, 2024

If you give me 3 months of GP Ultimate I’ll forgive you for not being able to play because of the crash. @MicrosoftES @MicrosoftHelps @Xbox_Spain @Xbox pic.twitter.com/2YGf8FeWXZ — ♕ … July 2, 2024

The blow that was given was hard #Xbox with its fall because they took too long to restore the service pic.twitter.com/850VMCVEuV — Helios (@HeliosBernal22) July 2, 2024

Now it’s not Edgar’s death now it’s the fall of #xbox pic.twitter.com/lPI6izXc7G — seyya201 (arc the pack) (@seyya201) July 2, 2024

At this time, some users have commented that they are now allowed to enter the different games within the platform, but this is not the case for everyone in the world, so the servers are being restored little by little until there are no more problems. Probably by the evening of this same day everything should be in order, unless it is a more severe problem than it seems.

If you want to know how the problem started, you can follow the link below to go to the full note.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: This incident will definitely stay in the minds of the players, at least for a few more weeks. However, it is something that must happen with any company so we just have to accept it and move on; it will be sorted out.