On December 31, more than 10,000 people received a message on their mobile phones that brought them together to celebrate a illegal rave that would take place between Puertollano and Ciudad Realvery close to the airport of the city of La Mancha.

This Thursday, Javier Fuente, a reporter for Public Mirrorwho has been able to speak live with one of the attendees who has not left anyone indifferent when propose to the journalist to speak into your ‘microphone’: a turnip.

“He got nervous,” commented the protagonist, who also added: “There is a control at the entrance. The turnip, for the moment, is legal.” A situation that has generated laughter on the Antena 3 set, when the collaborators have assured: “They have put the turnip in his mouth and he has forgotten his microphone“.

After the comments he received, the reporter pointed out: “Gonzalo, I have seen you very cocky, Why don’t you come with me to the party and tomorrow we’ll tell it in More Mirror?“. A proposal that the collaborator has not hesitated to accept.

In the same way, Javier Fuente has ruled that the National Police has enabled a security device, but no type of incident has been recorded and “there is absolute tranquility”. Likewise, it is expected that the illegal party will last until Three Kings Day.