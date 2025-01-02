Sand storms, the daily bread of the Saudi Dakar, have welcomed the rally caravan that will start this Friday, January 3, with the prologue stage (Bisha-Bisha, 29 km timed). But in addition to the wind and the annoying sand, the participants in the toughest rally in the world have encountered the threat of a virus, as in 2021 with covid-19.

This time it is a flu outbreak that is affecting several components of the camp. The rally organization, the French company ASO, has warned teams and riders to take appropriate precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

“Please always respect the barriers that protect us and others. A small gesture of caution can go a long way, don’t forget to prioritize your health and well-being.

Thank you all for your dedication!” asks the Nasser Racing team, owned by Nasser Al Attiyah, to its drivers.

Among them, the Catalan car driver Eduard Pons, who had developed a fever, is affected by the flu outbreak, as this newspaper has learned. Two mechanics from the Ford team of Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma also had symptoms, as detailed to The Vanguard Dr. Quim Terricabras, although the condition was mild, without fever.