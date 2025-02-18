Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic criticizes the anti-doping fight in tennis after the three-month lock for the world ranking of Jannik Sinner as “inconsistent” and “very unfair”. The Serb said before his tournament launch in Doha/Qatar: “The majority of the players have the feeling that preference will occur. It seems that you can almost influence the result if you are a top player and have access to the best lawyers. ”

Djokovic compared the locks for Sinner and the IGA Swiatek, the former number one, which was only suspended for a month after a positive doping test, with other doping cases in tennis. The Romanian Simona Halep and the British Tara Moore as well as “Some other players who may be less known have been fighting for years to clarify their cases, or have been blocked for years,” said the 38-year-old. There is no uniformity and transparency.

Alexander Zverev, the currently best German tennis player, also looks at the outcome of the procedure with astonishment: the process up to Sinner’s three -month doping lock is “strange,” said Hamburg, who recently lost the Australian Open final in Melbourne against Sinner. Either you “could not be guilty, then you shouldn’t be blocked at all,” said Zverev on the sidelines of the ATP tournament in Rio de Janeiro: “But if you get a guilty of being guilty, then three months are to take it Steroids no lock, right? “

Sinner surprisingly closed a comparison with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and approved a three-month lock. The Italian is not allowed to compete at tournaments by May 4th. He does not miss any of the important major tournaments, only less significant than the BMW Open in April in Munich. He can take part in the French Open in May in Paris.

In return, the Wada dropped her lawsuit in front of the International Sports Court CAS, with which she wanted to have the decision of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) checked. ITIA and WADA are responsible for fighting doping in tennis. The ITIA had accepted Sinner’s argument that the steroid closebol had an unintentionally into his body during treatment by a physiotherapist, and then acquitted it. The wada also saw no intention, but a partial debt at Sinner.

Expert Sörgel: “The end of the anti-doping system in its previous form”

Djokovic called for fundamental consequences: “It is time to really deal with the system, because the system and the structure do not work for doping control.” The problem is the “lack of trust” of the players in The Wada and ITIA.

The PTPA player association, which was once co -founded by Djokovic, had practiced a similar fundamental criticism at the weekend. The entire, confusing “system” is problematic, and there is also a lack of reform will. “The alleged individual decision is actually only a cover -up of unfair business and inconsistent solutions,” wrote the PTPA and defends a lack of transparency and credibility.

The German pharmacologist and doping expert Fritz Sörgel criticized the comparison: he was “the end of the anti-doping system in its previous form”. In sports 1 he said about the WADA: “The extent to which Sinner meets Sinner here is the complete leverage of the principle of the ‘strict liability’, the uncompromising personal responsibility of the athlete, which substances come into his body.” Consequences? “Devastating. The system is losing an anchor. “