The reactions to the 1-1 draw of the selected teams continue Brazil and Colombia in the last match of group D of the America Cup from the United States 2024.

Raphinhafree kick, and Daniel Munoz, At the end of the first half, they were the authors of the goals in an intense, tight match with a lot of friction in the center of the field.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF

The point of Colombia

Carlos Antonio Veléz was one of those who came out to talk about the draw Colombia which allows them to finish the group stage as first in their group, above Brazil, after adding 7 points out of 9 played.

Through their social networks, Carlos Antonio, He commented that “everything was normal” because “the team looked better than the individuals.”

For the communicator, the Colombia selection “It is a team that was built while Brazil is in the process of being built, and with many players who are more famous than football players due to the wear and tear of the season. The team looked better than the individuals.”

Sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez criticized the marches carried out by Fecode Photo:THE TIME file

He then became sincere in mentioning that Colombia “could have won” but also, Dorival Junior, “could have won with Pereira’s shot.”

About James RodriguezVélez commented: “Do you realize that James is someone else? He did what he should have done long ago. What was asked of him so much, he is doing. Now he is adding what is called an all-round player. Before, he was criticized with justice and reason for not doing it, today, for doing it, he is praised with justice and reason.”

He also announced that “the goal of Davinson would seem legal” because the lines from the VAR were wrongly drawn. While in the play of the possible penalty on Vinicius Jr. he assured that “it was also”.

James Rodríguez, star against Brazil. Photo:EFE

VAR fatal

“The VAR was fatal. The goal of Davinson It would seem legal, the lines were poorly marked, and the penalty on Vini was also.”

Finally, the journalist highlighted the collective play of Néstor Lorenzo’s team, but regretted the yellow card received by Jefferson Lerma, who will not be playing against Panama due to suspension.

“We have a team that has a key player in Lerma. He is one of those players that you feel but not see. Everyone sees the flourishes of one, the dribbles of another, the goal of that one, but there are certain things about how it works that allow James to play the way he does or Lucho to play like that or Córdoba to score goals and the system has a vital piece in Lerma,” he said.

The Colombian National Team completed 26 matches without losing. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

He added: “He is the only irreplaceable player that Colombia has. He is the only one who does not have a natural substitute. The difference between him and Castaño (Kevin), who performs the same function and operates positionally in the same place that Lerma works, does not have the same standing, career or mark of those left by those who left their mark.”

