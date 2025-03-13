Some of the best physical activities They do not require going to the gym, and an example of this is this Routine for the upper train They have devised the twin Pin trainers.

A Upper train training It consists of working mainly the part of the body that goes from the hip to the shoulders, and Esther and Gema Pineda propose four soil exercises for which you will only need a mat. This helps maintain weight under control, improve the balance and movement range in addition to strengthening bones and protecting joints.

Fitness routine is composed of four series with 10 repetitions and thirty seconds of rest between series. Go for it!

Exercise 1. Crab

Sitting in the mat, supporting heels, buttocks and hands, we lift the buttock 10 times.









Exercise 2. Command

In an iron position, supporting the tip of the feet, we support forearms alternating the flexion of elbows. We make 10 repetitions.

Exercise 3. Flexion with hand release

In an iron position, resting hands and tip of the feet, we go down to flexion and once down we take off our feet from the ground and arms too. We make 10 repetitions.

Exercise 4. 90º iron

In an iron position, supporting forearms, we carry the left arm flexed at the height of the head. Then we do it with the other and so on to 10 repetitions. Try not to move the hip when one of the arms stops being in contact with the ground.

Remember that you can follow all the training routines of the PIN twins in ABC well -being.