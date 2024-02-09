A TikTok video showed how a network user He earned almost US$2,400 in one day thanks to his work of waste collection that he carries out with his family business in Texas, United States. Upon its publication, it generated a lot of impact on the platform and quickly went viral.

Finding a way to survive in another country is certainly difficult, but ingenious and innovative ideas always help you stay afloat. This is how a family that moved to the southern state of the United States started their business, and managed to far exceed the average salary that exists in the region.

Through their social networks, A user shared images of his family business, which is dedicated to waste collection, and which became an important source of income. The video, which has more than 800,000 views, was published on the @texasjunkers_junkremoval TikTok account, which has 5,000 followers. In your page, the user posts regularly images of your work and the profits you collect each time, with some payments reaching more than US$3,000.

The images of the work with which they got US$2,400 a day in the United States

In images that went viral in recent weeks, The entrepreneur was first in charge of cleaning a construction site, from which he obtained US$600. “Look how we earn almost US$2,400 lifting trash in one day,” she points out at the beginning of the video.

After cleaning the construction site, The young man went with his colleagues to a second job, where they were waiting a garage full of boxes. There, in no more than twenty minutes, They managed to raise a sum of US$550.

The difficulty increased in the last challenge that the Texas family business faced of the day, as They had to clean three tanks, which took approximately two hours.. After completing the extensive cleaning, the company gave the customer a large discount and He charged him US$1,237 for the complete job.. As a result, At the end of the day, the entrepreneur managed to get US$2,387.

Despite the success of the video on the social network, it is not the first time that the network user shares images of his work and takes stock. On previous occasions, the entrepreneur managed to make up to US$3,755 in just one day.