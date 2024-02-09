













The Apothecary Diaries It is one of the most interesting stories, has a very enjoyable historical focus and gives a lot of room for laughter. Because of this and how splendorous their characters are, I decided to take a test in which you can discover which character you would be.

Obviously I only took into account the most basic cast, so not all of the emperor's concubines are here. Remember that the characters in the series have very unique characteristics, so they well deserve this space.

In this test you will be able to find everything from the main characters -Maomao and Jinshi- to the most mysterious characters such as the protagonist's father. Do you already know who you could be in the environment of Medieval China?

See also GTA Vice City: goodbye to Ray Liotta, actor and voice actor also of the iconic Tommy Vercetti Do you think beauty is important? Yes, of course, your type of beauty is your personal touch. Nah, not at all, what matters is personality and kindness.

OF COURSE, IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING. Of course, as important as everything else that makes you up. There is no single form of beauty. No, intelligence matters more. What is your favorite season of the year? Spring. Winter. All of them. Summer. Autumn. Well, let's say I try hard to do what I should. Well, no, but now what. Yeah, well, I guess. Clear! I love it. Yes, work is what sustains my days and makes the other moments refreshing. What would you like to study if you didn't do what you do? I think some poetry or something like that. I don't know, plant things. Something to do with strategies! Something functional, to do something active for the world. An engineering. You like helping others? Yes, you always need favors from others. No. Clear. Yes, but I try to interfere as little as possible. Yes, but be careful, sometimes helping others gets you into trouble.

They give you to try something you've never eaten before. It looks very gourmet but also somewhat dangerous and strange. What are you doing?

I think I could try it. I eat everything, I won't miss the opportunity to eat something strange! See also Sony imposes "restrictions" on Call of Duty's ability to be in Game Pass, Xbox claims Oh, I didn't know it was weird, I even finished it. I will sniff it and observe it for a while before eating it.

Guess, I won't try it. What if I got poisoned? What is your favorite historical era? All! History? modern Classic Medieval Orchids. Carnations. Hydrangeas. Roses. Bugambilia. How much time do you exercise per week? One hour. Hour and a half per day. 15 to 20 minutes. Exercise? Two hours! What attracts you most in people? How they are with others. His way of being. I like that they contribute to me. Let them be handsome. The intelligence. The Apothecary Diaries Jinshi You are a very active person and you love surrounding yourself with intelligent people. You have some hidden fears, but you always manage to cope with things. You are brave and capable of doing whatever you set your mind to, you like to feel accompanied but you are quite selective. Maomao You are a very committed and active person, you like danger and want to learn all the time. You are quite practical and kind, but you have your boundaries well established. Your cunning and attention to detail are quite interesting and reveal your great intelligence. Luomen You are a very kind and strategically sincere person. You like to learn and you are not the type to have too much vision about the future, you live from day to day and you are happy with it. You don't have any more worries. See also XEL, the Zelda-like sci-fi has a release date and a new gameplay video Lihaku You are quite positive; and you put a lot of effort into your personal work. You like beautiful things and value them a lot, so that's why you put effort into your personal care. You are fun and enjoyable. Gyokuyou You are a person who is quite aware of what he wants and needs. You take good care of yourself with each of your actions, and you achieve the impossible, however, you are still a kind person and much smarter than you appear.

Source: Studio OLM

So, did you like your result? If you feel identified? Are you watching the series? Remember that every Saturday a new chapter comes out. Currently, a new arc is being adapted and a couple of dark characters are beginning to be drawn. What will happen to Maomao?

Where can I watch The Apothecary Diaries?

The Apothecary Diaries Is available in Crunchyroll. The delivery was in deux cours format, and currently has 17 chapters. The series is directed by Studio OLM and adapts the light novels that now have a manga adaptation.

The story continues its active serialization. Have you already given the Maomao series a chance?

