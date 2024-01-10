Adam Jendoubi had become famous thanks to the starring role in the first videos of songs by the singer-songwriter Liberato

The life of. ended with the most tragic of epilogues Adam Jendoubi, a Neapolitan model and actor aged only 23, who in the early hours of January 1st was rescued while he was unconscious in the streets of Castellamare di Stabia. Yesterday afternoon his heart stopped forever.

The last few days have been of anxiety and prayer for those who knew and loved Adam Jendoubi, the young Neapolitan model and actorwho became famous thanks to his role in the film “The children's boat” and for starring in some of the videos for the songs of Set freethe Neapolitan singer-songwriter whose identity is unknown.

Born in the Forcella district of the Campania capital, from parents originally from Tunisia and Polandhe felt 100% Neapolitan and had the dream, already partially realized, of becoming an actor.

At the first light of dawn on January 1st he was found in the street, lying on the ground and unconscious, in Castellamare di Stabia.

Initially it was thought that he had been the victim of a car accidentbut the 118 health workers who arrived on site then found a cardiac arrest that made him collapse.

Adam Jendoubi's struggle and the tragic announcement of his death

For 9 days Adam remained hospitalized in a coma at the San Leonardo hospital in Castellamare, but his desperate conditions never improved.

Unfortunately, yesterday, brother Habib posted a heartbreaking story on his Instagram account announcing Adam's death. Here are her words: