There are still two dates left to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that there is already a formal offer of the Tottenham of England for the permanent transfer of the defender. The Uruguayan has already given the green light to start negotiations.
He America It is analyzing the offer and will respond in the coming days.
Despite everything that has been handled around the Argentine, such as the strong interest of Blue Cross, now it turns out that the latter has not even looked for it. He Record Diary could know that the midfielder of Santos Laguna It is far from reaching La Noria, since a source assured that there have been no approaches.
For more news about transfers in Mexico
Chicharito will not continue with The Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLSsince his contract ended and the club decided not to renew it.
After four seasons, the forward played 83 games, scored 39 goals and distributed seven assists.
Because of this, the top scorer of the Mexican team is free to look for a new team and as usual, Chivas begins to hover as a possible destination.
If the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez ended up leaving Coapa, the Águilas would think about the midfielder from Pachuca as a priority. However, it is known that Chiquito’s priority is to go to Europe.
According to ‘Radio Marca’ of Spain, the Real Betis are tracking the Mexican-American end of the America and to the Uruguayan side of Toluca.
They see great potential in both of them to play in Europe and in the winter they would look for signings. Although in different profiles, they are players of the same style, so it is possible to only bet on one.
On the other hand, the AS Diary also reported that the Juventus Italy would like the Uruguayan.
Atlas He is already canvassing names for his new coach and among them appears the Argentine, who was once a player for the institution.
According to the portal Halftimethe South American is one of the names that the board is considering, since they know the affection that the fans have for him, so he would be well received, taking advantage of the fact that he is free after ending his relationship with the CA Sarmiento.
Other options are two technicians who recently passed through the club: the Argentine Diego Cocca and Gerardo Espinoza.
According to the journalist Axel Solisthere are advanced negotiations between the board of Monterey headed by Antonio Noriega and the goalkeeper.
“The planets align, the talks between the board and Orozco continue, the chances increase that the best goalkeeper in the history of the CFM will once again wear a blue and white striped shirt”the reporter explained.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #Liga #heading #C2024 #Lavallén #Araújo #Cáceres #Zendejas #Orozco