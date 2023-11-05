Here is the latest news from C2024:

🚨CLOSE TO THE PREMIER🚨 Tottenham is looking for Sebastián Cáceres from América. ✅There is already a formal offer for a definitive transfer.

🟢The player has already given the green light to start negotiations.

🔜America analyzes and will respond in the coming days. Via: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/HYQBUkvaqr — Aguadores (@Aguadoresmx) November 3, 2023

He America It is analyzing the offer and will respond in the coming days.

It’s official now. 👋🏼 Through a publication on his social networks, Javier Hernández announced that he will no longer be part of the LA Galaxy. 🇲🇽 After 4 years at the club, he will not extend his contract, so from this moment on he is a free agent. ⚽️ Which club should… pic.twitter.com/8WTbtuSoGb — Jared Borgetti (@borgetti58) November 3, 2023

After four seasons, the forward played 83 games, scored 39 goals and distributed seven assists.

Because of this, the top scorer of the Mexican team is free to look for a new team and as usual, Chivas begins to hover as a possible destination.

THEY ARE GOING TO SIGN IN MEXICO 🟢😱 Alex Zendejas and Maxi Araújo in Betis’ sights. According to ‘Radio Marca’, the Beticos carry out “exhaustive monitoring” of both, and a thorough study of scouting in the Liga MX. 🇪🇸🇲🇽 They see great potential for Europe and it would be this winter market. pic.twitter.com/QJNpxY5KVb — Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 3, 2023

They see great potential in both of them to play in Europe and in the winter they would look for signings. Although in different profiles, they are players of the same style, so it is possible to only bet on one.

On the other hand, the AS Diary also reported that the Juventus Italy would like the Uruguayan.

Which of the three options would you like as an Atlas technician? -Pablo Lavallen

-Diego Cocca

-Gerardo Espinoza pic.twitter.com/d5uoIwCP2f — Alberto Ávalos (@Betto_Avalos) November 4, 2023

According to the portal Halftimethe South American is one of the names that the board is considering, since they know the affection that the fans have for him, so he would be well received, taking advantage of the fact that he is free after ending his relationship with the CA Sarmiento.

Other options are two technicians who recently passed through the club: the Argentine Diego Cocca and Gerardo Espinoza.

“The planets align, the talks between the board and Orozco continue, the chances increase that the best goalkeeper in the history of the CFM will once again wear a blue and white striped shirt”the reporter explained.