From: Lisa Martina Klein

Offshore wind farm Baltic 2 (symbolic image). © BildFunkMV/Imago

If an attack on critical infrastructure were to occur off the coast of Germany, the German bureaucracy would quickly push effective security to its limits.

Whether it was an accident or an attack that damaged the Estonian-Finnish Balticconnector gas pipeline and two telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea at the beginning of October will probably only be finally clarified in the coming weeks. However, the incident once again shows how vulnerable critical infrastructure in the sea is.

The debate about their protection in Germany has been gaining momentum since the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up in September 2022. One month later, the Joint Coordination Team for Critical Infrastructure (GEKKIS) was founded in the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI). The law to implement the Critical Entity Resilience Directive and to strengthen the resilience of critical systems (Kritis umbrella law) is scheduled to be passed this year. This identifies sectors based on the model of digital protection of critical infrastructures and sets minimum standards based on the all-hazards approach for physical protection that operators must comply with.

Maritime infrastructure difficult to protect

However, the offshore industry operators complain that the “special environmental environment” of facilities hundreds of kilometers out on the water or in the depths of the sea is not sufficiently taken into account. While you could put up a fence around a power plant on land to prevent unauthorized people from entering, this is not possible around a wind farm or on a power line. If necessary, surveillance cameras and sensors can be installed to at least create a situation picture of who is breaking into a wind farm. They can’t prevent it.

Outside the German territorial sea, the Federal Police helps protect critical infrastructure through patrols. However, only the navy can take action against a military opponent, and it is only allowed to act internally upon request for administrative assistance.

Responsibilities not sufficiently clarified

The operators therefore see the federal government, especially the BMI, as having greater responsibility. One should not rely on a “one-size-fits-all” law and place the burden of protecting the systems on them alone. If an accident or attack on maritime critical infrastructure occurs off the coast of Germany, reporting chains, responsibilities and reaction processes between operators and state authorities must also be clarified. But they are not.

A problem that is mentioned again and again: Who is responsible where and when and has the necessary skills in an emergency? A distinction is made, for example, between territorial sea (which is the responsibility of different federal states), exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and high seas, or between an accident on an infrastructure that is firmly anchored to the ground or a danger caused by a ship drifting into a wind farm.

In the planned Kritis umbrella law, the lead Ministry of the Interior envisages the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) as the first point of contact for incident reports from all operators of critical infrastructure. These reports are intended to ensure an overview of disruptions and to pass on relevant incidents as a warning. However, some operators doubt that long reporting chains will work in practice given the existing jungle of responsibilities.

BMVg calls for clarification of the confusion of competences

There is another driver in the debate: the Ministry of Defense. The Inspector of the Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) are pushing for this confusion of competences to be clarified. “What we can’t do with is not knowing what we can do when we have to do it,” Pistorius recently put it. “If there’s a bang, we have to do it anyway,” is Kaack’s conclusion.

In order to avoid departmental disputes, a coordination team for maritime critical infrastructure could be established in the Federal Chancellery. What is also needed is a comprehensive situation report on the maritime area. But: who should do it?

Kaack believes it makes sense to strengthen the Maritime Security Center (MSZ) in Cuxhaven. The MSZ falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Transport and brings together representatives of relevant authorities, such as the Federal Police, the water police of the five coastal states, the accident command and the German Navy under one roof. “I think that, due to the peculiarities of federalism, the Maritime Security Center in Cuxhaven will collect open data from industry and institutes. We will have access to it, throw our data into it and use it in the analysis,” he told the German Press Agency in September.

So far, says one operator, the center has not been staffed to deal with major incidents. There is no guarantee that reports will be processed there at all and it could take days until someone has the capacity to move out. In addition, due to a lack of joint exercises, the correct handling of offshore infrastructure is not known or internalized. This must urgently change.

But even a situation report does not answer the question of who will go out if there is a bang. The boundaries between internal and external security are blurring in the face of hybrid warfare. However, no one wants to talk specifically about giving the Bundeswehr more scope for action internally through a change to the Basic Law, or about a maritime security law analogous to the aviation security law, as the Marine Association recently called for.