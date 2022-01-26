Cruz Azul continues to search for its latest reinforcements to arm itself to the teeth at this start of the tournament in which they are undefeated. According to the first reports, the Juan Reynoso Machine would go on the hunt for another signing with which it would close the winter market for them.
Here’s how they go the discharges and rumors of signings of Cruz Azul in the last week of the transfer market in Mexican soccer.
The Peruvian defender and national team, louis abrambecame a new reinforcement of the cement complex.
In the blink of an eye, the directors of La Noria broke the news about the new contract. The Andean comes from the Old Continent, where he played in La Liga with Granada.
According to the first reports, Cruz Azul wants to close the signing of the Chilean at the last minute Ivan Morales.
Since the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, the Machine has been seen with little clarity at the front. With information from the journalist César Luis Merlo, the cement directors and those of Colo Colo would have already reached an agreement for the signing of the striker.
At 22 years of age, the attacker has a cost in the market for legs that is around 700 thousand dollars, a modest amount that the high command of Cruz Azul would not have a major impediment to pay.
Another of the possible alternatives that Cruz Azul has and that could ring the bell at the last minute is with Nicholas Diaz.
The Chilean plays as a central defender and his current team is Mazatlán FC. However, in the Cañoneros club he has not played a single minute so far in the tournament, so his departure seems imminent.
Rumors about Cruz Azul’s interest in Alexis Duarte have gone down. He became one of the main cards to reinforce the central defense; However, as the weeks went by, the negotiations cooled down and it is currently almost ruled out by the sky-blue directors.
Everything was more than ready for the striker Cristian Pavon will reach the Cruz Azul team; however, at the last minute the negotiations were cut short and ended up falling apart.
The economic issue was the obstacle that did not allow the talks to advance. According to the first reports, Boca did pay the 2 million dollars requested by ‘Pol’ Fernández; however, the Machine did not disburse the 3 million requested by the long-pants Xeneizes.
