In the blink of an eye, the directors of La Noria broke the news about the new contract. The Andean comes from the Old Continent, where he played in La Liga with Granada.

As for Iván Morales… Cruz Azul unlocked with the intermediaries and there is an agreement with Colo-Colo. Between today and tomorrow they close the agreement with the player, who will appear after the FIFA date.

Since the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, the Machine has been seen with little clarity at the front. With information from the journalist César Luis Merlo, the cement directors and those of Colo Colo would have already reached an agreement for the signing of the striker.

At 22 years of age, the attacker has a cost in the market for legs that is around 700 thousand dollars, a modest amount that the high command of Cruz Azul would not have a major impediment to pay.

Cruz Azul puts the radar on the Chilean central defender Nicolás Díaz who today plays in Mazatlán

The Chilean plays as a central defender and his current team is Mazatlán FC. However, in the Cañoneros club he has not played a single minute so far in the tournament, so his departure seems imminent.

Cruz Azul is negotiating for the central defender of Cerro Porteño Alexis Duarte. One of the pieces that are missing from the Juan Reynoso Machine

The real reason why Cruz Azul could not close the signing of Cristian Pavón for Clausura 2022

The economic issue was the obstacle that did not allow the talks to advance. According to the first reports, Boca did pay the 2 million dollars requested by ‘Pol’ Fernández; however, the Machine did not disburse the 3 million requested by the long-pants Xeneizes.