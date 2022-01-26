The promise of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, of naming an African-American woman in the Supreme Court It is still standing, said its spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, on Wednesday, while US media reported on the retirement of a judge from the powerful institution.

“The president said and reiterated his promise to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court and that promise still stands today,” said Psaki, who however refused to confirm the resignation of progressive Justice Stephen Breyer.

The progressive judge Stephen Breyer, one of the nine members of the US Supreme Court, plans to retire when the current judicial course concludes in July. Photo: EFE/JIM LO SCALZO/FILE

The progressive justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Stephen Breyer, 83, plans to leave office at the end of the current term, that is, at the end of June, several US media reported on Wednesday.

The magistrate, who has been in the powerful institution for almost 28 years, will announce his decision to the White House shortly, according to anonymous sources quoted by the NBC and CNN networks and the NPR radio.

His retirement will allow President Joe Biden to pick a successor and ensure he is confirmed by the Senate before midterm elections scheduled for November, in which Democrats could lose control of the upper house.

The court is currently made up of six conservative and three progressive judges.

The Democratic president promised in the 2020 election campaign that, given the chance, he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court. The name of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the federal appeals court in Washington, is one of the most popular names for the position.

Appointments to the Supreme Court, which arbitrates on most major social issues in the United States, have been the subject of political battles for a few years.

During his term, Republican Donald Trump brought in three judges, out of a total of nine, which firmly anchored the institution in conservatism. His influence has been felt since September, with a strong shift to the right.

The temple of the law has invalidated the mandatory vaccination in large companies decreed by Biden and seems headed to reconsider the right to abortion and expand the right to bear arms.

AFP

