The teams begin to prepare their templates for the next campaign, and many of them have already made multiple contracts.
These are the most interesting rumors and news with which we have woken up today:
Gerald Romero has announced that FC Barcelona has managed to turn the tables on the Koundé operation. Chelsea will have to convince Sevilla and the Frenchman. Jules continues to prioritize Barça.
Brand has placed Marcelo in the orbit of Lazio. The carioca is wanted by several teams, but where he seems to “like” the most is in Serie A.
Erik Ten Hag does not have Nemanja Matic and José Mourinho has taken a step forward to bring him to Roma and promote a reunion.
Levante has agreed with Aston Villa the transfer without purchase option of the Brazilian striker; Wesley.
Ceballos has six players ahead of him in the rotation and Asensio knows that he is one of the last options for the attack. Ace has confirmed that the Balearic wants to fight for a position and win minutes for the World Cup.
The Sport has advanced that Xavi’s intentions are clear: Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay will have to leave before the end of the summer transfer sale.
Borussia Dortmund would have looked at Krzysztof Piatek to replace Sebastien Haller, who has recently learned that he suffers from testicular cancer. Via Nicolò Schira.
Napoli have officially fired one of their best players of the last decade, Dries Mertens, through their social networks.
