Mistake minimum, but fatal for Charles Leclerc. We first compared the telemetry of the lap of the accident (red lines) with the previous one (white lines) and we note that the Monegasque, who was pushing to enter the garage, touches a slightly higher speed when exiting the Signes, to then deal with braking in a similar way.

Leclerc back on the gas in a progressive way in a completely similar way to the previous lap, playing with the brake pedal. We remind you that this last data, that of the brake, is transmitted by the Federation only through a Boolean value, that is ‘100%’ or ‘0%’ without revealing the middle and middle percentages the impression is that the key is in this particular.

In fact, Leclerc back on the gas even with the brake pedal at least partially pressed. Probably the Monegasque was managing the cornering and the traction response of the car through the play of the two pedals, but he asked the rear too muchalready light for the set-up chosen to protect the front, and the rear has lost grip, triggering the spin at that point beyond recovery.

Then looking at the graph of the data we have seen live (on a temporal basis) we see how the exchange rate line at a certain point takes an anomalous trend (it points upwards, also exiting the graph) and that represents the numerical anomaly that occurs when engaging reverse gear. We see that in the following moments Leclerc tries many times to press the accelerator pedal, even at 100%, but the electronic system enters protection preventing the reverse gear from entering physically or the car moving in any case, and this caused Leclerc to shout on the radio about the accelerator malfunction, obviously not in relation to the accident, but simply because, even if the pedal was pressed, the car did not move , preventing him from somehow returning to the pits. Below are the graphs relating to the telemetry of the error costing a very heavy zero to the Ferrari driver.