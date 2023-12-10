Sunday, December 10, 2023, 1:26 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Selena Gómez announced her romance with Benny Blanco on her social networks. News that her followers did not welcome after three years ago the music producer called her “desperate” and praised Justin Bieber, the singer’s ex-boyfriend. Already in July, rumors of a possible courtship began, which six months later the artist has decided to confirm and defend publicly.

And Selena has not hesitated to respond to the negative comments posted by some of her followers. “He is absolutely everything in my heart,” she said, while she defined him as “better than any boy I’ve ever been with.” In fact, she has been steadfast in defending her relationship: “If you can’t accept me at my happiest moment, then don’t be in my life at all.”

Thus, the actress and singer has made it very clear that she is going through one of the best moments of her life and part of it is due to the happiness that her relationship with Benny Blanco gives her, who has worked with stars like Ed Sheeran or Camila. Hair.