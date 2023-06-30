Ligue 1 continues to search for the formula to become the best European league, and the purchasing power of some of its clubs play a very important role in this. The departure of Messi and the possible departure of Mbappé in the same transfer window would be a hard blow for Ligue 1, but new stars are also arriving in the competition.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Asturian and PSG have reached an agreement for him to be the team’s new coach starting next season. It will be a two-year contract, and at the moment there is nothing official because the club has to negotiate Galtier’s departure first.
The current AS Mansa player has attracted the attention of several French and Belgian clubs, which is why he is expected to arrive in Europe this summer. Despite the fact that Union St. Gilloise is the one that has presented the most interest, several Ligue 1 clubs are still behind it.
The departure of Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich has been caused by all the changes experienced during this season at the club, and PSG has been able to take advantage of the situation very well to get a great defender. The Frenchman will sign until 2026 for around 50 million euros.
Atlético de Madrid will lose Geoffrey Kondogbia except for a radical turn. The African player will arrive at Olympique de Marseille with a contract until 2027 and a transfer figure that will satisfy both parties: 8 million euros.
After finishing his adventure at the English Crystal Palace, now Patrick Vieira is going to return to the French league where he will predictably take charge of a bench. So that the French coach is, according to RMC, close to landing in Strasbourg.
