Frankfurt(dpa)

The German Football Association announced today, Friday, the schedule of the German Football League “Bundesliga” matches for the 2023/2024 season, and the start of Bayern Munich’s campaign, the defending champion, will be witnessed by facing Werder Bremen, at the latter’s stadium on August 18.

This will be the 113th Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, a league record, in the 61st season of the competition.

As for Borussia Dortmund, the runner-up, it will start its campaign in the new season by meeting Cologne on August 19 or 20, while Darmstadt and Heidenheim, who are promoted from the second division, will be guests of Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, respectively.

The first summit match will be between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, in the tenth stage of the Bundesliga in early November, and will be held in Dortmund, while the two teams will meet again in Munich in late March. Bayern Munich had clinched the Bundesliga title for the eleventh consecutive season, surpassing Borussia Dortmund by goal difference only, through an exciting scenario in the last thirty-fourth stage of the competition.

The competitions for the new season of the Bundesliga will continue until May 18, 2024, and one stage will be held in the middle of the week, on December 19 and 20 before the start of the winter break.

The season’s competition reaches its halfway point between January 12 and 14. As for the second division, its competitions will start on July 28 with the Hamburg match, which failed to get promoted again to the first division during the past two seasons, against the newly relegated Schalke from the first division.