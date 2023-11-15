Pedro Sánchez arrives at the Congress of Deputies

The general secretary of the PSOE and acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, arrived just a few minutes ago at the Congress of Deputies, where he will undergo the investiture session this Wednesday and Thursday to revalidate the presidency of the Executive. The session in the Lower House will begin at 12:00. Sánchez will be inaugurated tomorrow, Thursday, in the first vote – for which he needs an absolute majority – as President of the Government with the support of the deputies of his party, Sumar, ERC, Junts, PNV, EH Bildu, BNG and of the Canarian Coalition. In total, he is expected to have 179 supports, three above the absolute majority (176). The socialist leader will be the first to intervene this Wednesday — he will do so without a time limit — in a debate marked by the amnesty for the leaders of the processesa measure that has unleashed great social unrest, especially in the ranks of the right and the extreme right.