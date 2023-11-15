Since time immemorial the price of video games is at the center of the public debate, with interventions by users and developers to decide whether, in fact, video games cost “the right amount” right now.

The latest statement in this sense that comes to light among experts is the one made by Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactivewhich we report below:

“In terms of pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the value of the expected entertainment use, i.e. the hourly value multiplies the number of expected hours plus the terminal value perceived by the customer in property if the the title is actually owned and not, for example, rented or underwritten. And you’ll see this come across in every type of entertainment vehicle. By this standard, our frontline prices are still very, very low because we offer many hours of entertainment.”

These statements scare, in a certain sense, the public: what could it be the price of GTA 6 with these premises? We hope to be able to find out soon given that, as we reported, the presentation trailer of the eagerly awaited sixth chapter of the gangster series is scheduled for December.