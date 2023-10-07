The regular phase of the 2023 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia, is about to come to an end and the current champion, Millionairesremains in the fight to access the Semifinal Home Runs being seventh in the general table with 22 units. Therefore, the technician Alberto Gamero and company continue to aim towards the two-time championship.
The Ambassadors reached the semifinals of the Cup
Aside from defending their league crown, the blue team is also looking to endorse the Colombian Cup after advancing to the semifinals after leaving on the way Oil Alliance by 1-4 overall. After winning at home, those of Alberto Gamero They finished the series by winning 1-2 thanks to the goals of Leonardo Castro and Juan Carvajal, the latter even scored his first goal as a professional. However, the great figure of the night was the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero by sustaining the result after the constant arrivals of the Aurinegros, who near the end scored with a penalty after a foul of Andrés Llinasbut it was not enough and they had to say goodbye to the competition.
With a defined rival for the Cup semifinals, but in the absence of dates
This Friday, October 6, the draw was held that defined the matches for the semifinals of the Colombian Cup, including the locations of the duels that will allow two teams to access the grand final. However, the dates on which the matches will be held remain unknown, even though initially the calendar was agreed for them to be played in the third week of October. However, although official confirmation of the dates is missing, Antenna 2 shared what the days could be.
Millionaires would receive Cúcuta Deportivo on Wednesday, October 11, while the return would be on Thursday, November 2. In addition to this, the draw stipulated that the Atanasio Girardot and the General Santander They will be the ones who will meet the two finalists.
Crucial decision on the payroll for Libertadores 2024
In the last weeks, The Blue Ballet He has given positive news to his fans, but not only in sports but also in administration. Among the most relevant developments was the renewal of several important pieces of the championship to give continuity to the project.
The technician Alberto Gamero extended their relationship until 2026 and together with him they will seek to put together a competitive team to compete in the Copa Libertadores 2024 having already secured your place. For this reason it was also renewed Larry Vasquezas well as Daniel Catano, Macalister Silva, Leo Castroamong others, who are crucial and recently secured their stay with a new firm, although more similar movements are expected in the coming weeks.
In addition, Jorge Arias, a center back who also plays as a right back, would be in talks to renew. The one who has not been completely convinced is the Attic Pablo Vargas, due to its economic pretensions. Finally, last week, Litche Duran of ESPN He said that in search of forming the best team for 2024, the board would be thinking about bringing a center back and two full-backs, in addition to repatriating Oscar Corteswho does not play in the Ligue 1 from France.
Colombia only called up one Millos player
This Thursday the Argentine’s call-up was announced Nestor Lorenzo to face the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. The coach of Colombia seek to add points the following October 12 and 17 against Uruguay and Ecuador. The call had news, since they were left out Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Juan Fernando Quintero.
Now, the current champion of the Betplay League only one player contributed, the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, who deserves it well for his constant performance under the goal. Now, the majority of those called up were from abroad, because apart from the Albiazul goalkeeper of the league, only the goalkeeper who was also called up, Kevin Mier of the National Athletic.
