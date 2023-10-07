Israel and Hamas are at war. Hamas fighters are shooting through Israeli streets after Israel was startled by a surprise attack early Saturday morning. At least 22 Israelis were killed and hundreds of civilians were reportedly injured. Meanwhile, explosions have also been reported in Gaza City. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
Harmke de Vries
Latest update:
11:37
