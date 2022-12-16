These are the latest news from the Eagles:

Las Águilas started their participation in the competition prior to Clausura 2023 and did so with a 3-3 draw against Necaxa in the Nemesio Diez Stadium, coming back from 2-0 against. The Rayos opened the scoreboard at minute 22 through the Uruguayan Batistathen the Argentine John Segovia increased the advantage. The blue creams woke up with the target of the Uruguayan brian rodriguezthen the charrúa jonathan rodriguez he matched the cards from the eleven steps. In the complement, the Colombian Roger Martinez managed the somersault, however, the Argentine Milton Gimenez He sealed the equalizer by correctly collecting a maximum penalty.

The goalkeeper and defense said goodbye to the Nest. The cancerbera wrote an emotional letter to say goodbye to the Eagles.

“To you, Club América, I thank you with all my heart for opening your doors to me because by doing so you let me be part of the largest institution in Mexico. Total thanks to the teachers who motivated me to be better every day through discipline, honesty and dedication. To my teammates, thank you for everything I have experienced in these years, I hope you don’t forget that you count on me on and off the pitch, always”could be read.

For her part, the defender wrote: “Goodbyes are never easy, especially when they come unexpectedly or before the budgeted time. Today I have to say goodbye to the institution that returned the joy of playing soccer. I have nothing but words of gratitude for my teammates and the staff who strive every day to make this club at the top of Mexican soccer.”.

The winger revealed in an interview with TUDN that he will remain in Coapa for one more year, after having negotiated his contract extension until December 2023. The jarocho admitted that in order to stay at the club he had to accept a significant salary reduction, something that does not affect him in the least because he thinks he still has a lot to contribute.

“Without fear of saying it, they told me about a significant salary reduction, I told them that this was not a problem for me, that I was not in this club for money, they have known it since day one, when the possibility of returning to the club opened up. America, from my first arrival I left 50 percent of the salary, it is not to hit me in the chest “shared the two-time World Cup.

“The agreement is for one year, obviously, as I have always discussed with the board, I want this club to have the best version of me in every way and if at any time you think the relationship is not fruitful, I can leave, I won’t interested in doing harm to the institution”ended.

The American returned to the Nest, after spending the last semester with the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.

During her first spell with the Azulcremas, the striker played 27 games, scoring nine goals, but was unable to lift the title.

This is how the club announced his return: “Because if one day you are an Eagle, you will always be an Eagle. Welcome to your house!”.

For several weeks now there has been talk about the renewal of the goalkeeper with the team, without it really happening, however, the Argentine coach trusts that the captain will stamp his signature and remain, although he made it clear that they are not going to wait for him all life, since everything has a time limit.

“I know that it is close, on Saturday we will meet with them again and we will have better information. Memo knows that I count on him in sports. You have to give him his time, but he has a time limit ”said El Tano.

In addition to this, it is rumored that one of the conditions of the capital team for it to continue in the ranks is that it accept a salary reduction, close to 4.5 million per season.

The Aztec stadium It will receive a remodeling for the 2026 World Cup, which will begin next year, without an exact date. At first it was mentioned that the America Y Blue Cross They had to leave the property and receive their home games in another stadium, although it seems that at least in this C2023 they will be able to use it.

Fox Sports announced that the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will be remodeled in parts: first the outside, then the stands and lastly the field. With this plan, both azulcremas and celestes will be able to play their games at home and then go thinking about where they will move.

After the draw in the sky cup Against Necaxa, the Argentine gave his impressions on the elements that would have to leave, mostly foreigners due to the release of places, as well as those that are yet to arrive.

“I have time, the expiration date is far away. The boys who are on the campus belong to the institution and it is up to me to analyze if they stay the following season. There is time to analyze who stays and who leaves, it is too soon to decide, there is a long way to go before the date to be able to register. I asked for a right-back in the previous conference, we are searching, it is the position that worries me today. They work to be able to please me and hopefully I can have it quickly”he added.

Already about the game, he said he was happy for not having injured, in addition to seeing how well it works: “Happy, I had no injuries. It is the main concern in preseason, happy that there are no injuries. On the other hand, the result is part of the preparation of what we are looking for on January 7, which is what is important. The fair and healthy competition started today and they will have the opportunity in the games that I consider and take the best team that I consider with Querétaro “.

Finally, the helmsman commented that Louis Fuentes He has been working in Coapa for a week, hoping that on Monday he can join, after the previous season he suffered a fissure in his ankle that required surgery and rehabilitation.

