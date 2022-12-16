The European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2 percent to a new low, the lowest in a month, at 427.96 points by 0813 GMT, and is expected to incur a weekly loss of 2.4 percent.

The index witnessed its largest one-day decline since May in the previous session after the European Central Bank joined the US Federal Reserve in saying that monetary policy tightening will continue despite the risks this poses to the economy.

Telecom and retail stocks led losses today, Friday, among the major sectors listed on the STOXX 600. Banking stocks, which are sensitive to the economic outlook, rose 0.1 percent after falling sharply in the past week.