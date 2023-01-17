These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market as of January 17. From Rudiger’s bad moment, to the praise for Gavi, going through the future right-back of Rea Madrid.
Pablo Sarabia will sign the contract as a Wolves player on Tuesday: medical examinations have been booked.
Both Sarabia and João Gomes will be announced as Wolverhampton players this week, confirmed.
Sebastien Ledure, the Dutch striker’s lawyer, has been clear and concise regarding the rumors that have emerged in the last few hours: “There are no negotiations underway so that Memphis I signed for him Inter. I can deny all these links, it is not a possibility that we are discussing.”
Tottenham will insist on Pedro Porro’s agreement again this week, as contacts are still ongoing with intermediaries.
The Portuguese right-back is interested in the move, but Sporting insist on a €45m release clause. A new round of talks will take place soon.
Connor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech are the names above the Magpies’ offices. According to the latest information, the only viable option would be that of the Moroccan player. The London club is not considering the departure of the other two players.
Dani Carvajal’s season is not being liked at all in the white entity and replacements are already being sought for the summer market. The two names on the table would be Dumfries and Frimpong. Two full-backs with a lot of potential, although with a different style.
The current Premier League leaders have just lost the fight for Mudryk to Chelsea, and are already planning their revenge. On this occasion, Arteta’s team could be reinforced with one of the best midfielders in the world. Manchester City and Chlesea would be behind him. €90M could close the operation.
“They will already have a record in the first team, it is expected that at the end of the season we will have to do the records for Araujo, Gavi and the renewal of Balde. We have to work because we have the ‘fair play’ rule that limits us a lot and we have to work so that we are recognized for the ‘fair play’ that we must have”
According to the latest information, the Italian coach would have lost confidence in Rudiger. He has had many occasions to prove his worth and he has not returned his confidence. It is estimated that Nacho begins to have more minutes.
“I watched him and thought he was very technical and did very good things as a center forward, but I thought maybe he wasn’t the striker we wanted. We had ‘Micky’ Antonio, who was doing very well,” he confessed. Moyes on the podcast Diary of a CEO.
Borussia Dortmund have explored the terms of the loan deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, it is concrete as reported by TalkSPORT.
I understand that the player’s side would be open to a move to the Bundesliga, Everton are also interested. Man United decision.
