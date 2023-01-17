Pablo Sarabia will sign the contract as Wolves player on Tuesday — medical tests have been booked. Here we go confirmed. 🟠✍🏻 #Wolves

Both Sarabia and João Gomes will be unveiled as Wolverhampton player this week, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/koNNYT4xdP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023