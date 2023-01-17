The story of a patient who underwent chemo with Matteo Messina Denaro

A patient of the Maddalena clinic in Palermo where boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested yesterday morning, Monday 16 January 2023, says she had chemotherapy with the criminal several times.

Interviewed exclusively by Tv2000, with the complete service that will be broadcast in its entirety today by the programme We are at 3.15 pm, the woman says that every Monday she saw Messina Denaro in the clinic for treatment: “He did chemo with me every Monday. We were also staying in the same room, she was a kind person, very kind ”.

But the woman would not be the only one with whom Matteo Messina Denaro has exchanged a few words, indeed. “There are also friends of mine who have his phone number – the patient still reveals – He sent messages to everyone, until the morning they arrested him. He has been exchanging messages with a friend of mine until this morning. She is now in shock at home.”

However, neither the patient nor her friends knew the true identity of the mafia boss: “He was called Andrea… I had chemotherapy with a boss, incredible… I did therapy from May to November. We did therapy together all summer and he even came in the long sleeved shirt.”