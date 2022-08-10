There are still 20 days left on the transfer market, and there are teams that are finalizing their resources to be able to strengthen themselves this summer.
Let’s go with the news and rumors of today’s transfers.
Lazio wants to get a good deal this summer for the Serbian midfielder and would have tried to place him at Real Madrid, who have already shown interest in other transfer windows. However, for now, Los Blancos are overbooked in midfield, and that option would be difficult.
The Portuguese coach would like to strengthen the defense of the Italian team with a central defender he knows well, the Swedish Lindelöf. The player has lost prominence and his contract ends in 2024, so the red devils could let him out for a reasonable amount.
The AC Milan midfielder has evolved a lot in recent years and Arteta wants to recruit him for his system of play at Arsenal. The London team would be willing to pay 55 million euros for him, but Milan would ask for 70 million.
The Levante midfielder wants to return to his homeland, Seville, and with the Levante team in second place it could be easier. In fact, Campaign would have rejected better offers to wait for the Andalusian team. The operation could be settled at three million euros due to the fact that Campaña ends the contract next year.
Bayern Munich have a very exciting project with great players in every position on the pitch. However, after Lewandowski’s departure, the Bavarian club’s directors believe it is important to reinforce the center forward position, and Harry Kane would be the best substitute. The operation would be complicated, but it is a route that they will study.
The new pearl of Spanish football has decided on the white team after standing out at Leverkusen this preseason and having offers from other great teams, including Atlético de Madrid. The player will arrive to reinforce the subsidiary and will alternate training sessions with the first team.
Manchester City would have denied the rumors that spoke of an agreement between Barça and them for the departure of Bernardo Silva for 60 million euros. The citizen They are not willing to let one of their stars go for less than 90 million euros.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Tonali #Morata #Bernardo #Silva..
Leave a Reply