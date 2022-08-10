The UAE called on the international community to redouble its efforts to eliminate all terrorist groups, especially ISIS and its affiliates. This came during the Security Council meeting held yesterday (Tuesday) regarding the threats to international peace and security as a result of terrorist acts.

In this regard, Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and Chargé d’Affairs, said: “Despite the gains made in eliminating ISIS leaders, the cross-border threat posed by the organization and its affiliated groups to international peace and security remains. It is increasing, which confirms the need to continue the important role of the global coalition against ISIS, and to maintain pressure on terrorist organizations and ensure their defeat.

In the UAE statement, His Excellency stressed the need to prevent extremism and combat terrorism, including harnessing the power of emerging technology to reach this goal, and said that “technology has the ability to significantly improve people’s quality of life…however, it is a double-edged sword. Rapid technological development Its wide commercial availability poses a challenge to member states’ efforts to prevent their misuse by terrorist groups.”

His Excellency stressed the need for the Security Council to pay more attention to deterring terrorist groups, including ISIS, Al-Shabab and the Houthis, from exploiting technologies in their operations, especially drones.

His Excellency referred to the issue of terrorist groups distorting Islam and using it as a cover to justify acts of violence and spread the hatred they practice, and said in this regard: “We must not allow ISIS or any other group to exploit the religion of tolerance to give credibility to its allegations, as terrorism has nothing to do with Islam.” The UAE called on the Security Council to use all available means and methods to address the emerging gaps and challenges facing global efforts to combat terrorism.